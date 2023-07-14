M3 shuts westbound between Farnborough and Hook after crash

M3 junction 4aGoogle
The crash happened on the westbound stretch of the motorway between Farnborough and Hook

A crash has led to the closure of a stretch of the M3 in Hampshire.

The motorway has been shut westbound between Junction 4a near Farnborough and Junction 5 near Hook. The slip road at Junction 4a was also closed.

National Highways said the crash involved an overturned vehicle on the westbound carriageway.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway onto the A327 Minley Road.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by National Highways: South-East

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.