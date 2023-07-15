Southampton Scrap metal fire at docks is brought under control
A fire which broke out at a scrapyard is now under control.
The fire at Norton Scrapyard on Western Avenue, Southampton, started on Friday and involved 1,500 tonnes of material.
Hampshire Fire Service said 13 crews were involved in fighting the fire. Residents in nearby Shirley were advised to avoid the area because of smoke.
The service said the blaze was now under control though some crews remained at the scene to "damp down".
