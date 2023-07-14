Southampton Mela festival cancelled over weather worries
An event celebrating modern and traditional South Asian culture in Southampton has been cancelled because of the forecast bad weather.
The city's annual Mela festival brings together music, dance and food from across the south of the country.
In a statement, organisers Art Asia said staging the event, due to take place at Hoglands Park on Saturday, was "untenable".
It said the Mela would return in summer 2024.
The Met Office has warned of an "unseasonably windy day", with disruption likely to travel as well as damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents and inflatables.
Thousands were expected to attend the annual Southampton Mela which last year celebrated its 20th year after a pause during the pandemic.
Art Asia said there were "significant concerns regarding health and safety" following the weather warnings.
"The wind speeds predicted have escalated to a level that poses a direct threat to life and property.
"In light of this, prioritising the safety of our community, artists, and traders is of paramount importance."
Earlier this week organisers of Pride on the Isle of Wight announced it was being cancelled because of the weather.
The first day of the Southsea Food Festival on Saturday has also been called off, Portsmouth City Council said.
