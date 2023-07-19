Southampton City Council: Steve Leggett leaves cabinet
- Published
The cabinet member for finance at a cash-strapped council has resigned, it has been confirmed.
Labour councillor Steve Leggett is returning to the backbench, following a cabinet reshuffle at Southampton City Council.
His departure comes after the publication of a report that warned the council was at risk of "financial failure".
He will be replaced by former council leader Simon Letts.
In a statement Mr Leggett said with a new financial strategy set to be adopted, and after five years on the frontbench, he decided "the time was right" to step back.
"This gives the leader the opportunity to appoint a new cabinet member to take the new strategy forward," he said.
Last week the council warned the government it may run out of money this year.
The move came as a report revealed the council had relied on reserves to meet gaps in its budget in recent years.
Labour leader Satvir Kaur previously said the problem had been created by the government's handling of the economy.
With a motion, seen by the BBC, set to be tabled at a full council meeting on Wednesday afternoon, opposition Conservative councillors are expected to call for Mr Leggett and Ms Kaur to resign.
The motion said this would "allow some other persons with greater financial acumen and a solid plan to take over and lead the city through this very difficult and sad period".
The Conservatives have accused Labour of making "corporate bankruptcy" a "real possibility" for the city.
Ms Kaur blamed the Conservatives for "the economic disaster" she said every "household in Southampton and councils across the country are experiencing right now".
She previously said the authority had a "robust recovery plan" and would not need government funds.
Ms Kaur said the newly-appointed cabinet member for finance Mr Letts had a "strong wealth of experience" which would help the council deliver a "robust financial plan, and navigate through the economic disaster inflicted by the Tories nationally and locally".
The new cabinet line-up will be officially announced at a full council meeting beginning at 14:00 BST.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.