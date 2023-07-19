Seagull poo may be to blame for poor Southsea pier water quality

four seagulls fly in the sky
Droppings from seagulls under South Parade Pier could be the issue, Southern Water said
By Charlotte Andrews & PA Media
Investigations are under way to find the cause of a rise in water pollution near a popular beach.

A water sample taken by Portsmouth City Council to the west of South Parade Pier on Southsea seafront revealed a drop in quality.

Southern Water warned the issue might be E. coli caused by seagulls roosting under the pier.

It could trigger advice from the Environment Agency for people not to swim in that stretch of water.

Southsea Beach is a popular tourist destination

The investigation is also looking at other possible causes, such as leaks from small pipes, ongoing coastal defence works, contaminated groundwater and potential sewage releases by Southern Water.

But the council said there were no sewage outfalls in the area.

A Southern Water spokesman said it was testing the E. coli found in the water.

He added: "By looking at the samples, we can find out the type of animal source it comes from."

The council warns if the water is rated poor by the Environment Agency it will be forced to advise people not to go into the sea on that stretch of beach from next May.

