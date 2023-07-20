Isle of Wight: Fourteen rescued from sinking boat

Isle of Wight, The NeedlesGetty Images
The boat was found to be taking on water off The Needles

Fourteen people were rescued by the RNLI from a sinking boat off the Isle of Wight.

The crew called the coastguard after the boat rapidly started to take on water off The Needles shortly after 06:00 BST.

The coastguard helicopter and lifeboats from Yarmouth and Freshwater were sent to rescue those onboard.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said all 14 were taken off the motor cruiser to the lifeboats and returned to shore.

The boat is expected to be recovered by its owners.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.