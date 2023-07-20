Isle of Wight: Fourteen rescued from sinking boat
- Published
Fourteen people were rescued by the RNLI from a sinking boat off the Isle of Wight.
The crew called the coastguard after the boat rapidly started to take on water off The Needles shortly after 06:00 BST.
The coastguard helicopter and lifeboats from Yarmouth and Freshwater were sent to rescue those onboard.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said all 14 were taken off the motor cruiser to the lifeboats and returned to shore.
The boat is expected to be recovered by its owners.
