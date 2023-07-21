Scrap metal fire breaks out at Southampton docks
- Published
Residents living near Southampton docks are being urged to keep their windows closed due to "a significant amount of smoke and steam in the air" as firefighters tackle a blaze.
Crews were called to the site, off Western Avenue, at 15:00 BST on Friday to tackle a fire involving scrap metal.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were still at the site on Friday evening.
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.
Smoke has been billowing from the area and crews from Hightown and St Mary's fire stations were sent to the scene.
Earlier this month another scrap metal fire broke out at Southampton docks.
