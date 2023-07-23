Rolex Fastnet Race: Yachts retire in 'brutal' conditions
Scores of yachts have retired from the world's largest offshore race due to strong winds and rain.
Competitors in the 50th Rolex Fastnet Race set off from Cowes on the Isle of Wight on Saturday, heading for Cherbourg via the Fastnet Rock off Ireland, and Plymouth.
This year's event set a new record of 430 yachts, beating the 388 that took part in the 2019 race.
But organisers said about 86 yachts had retired after a "brutal" first night.
They described "numerous retirements and many others seeking temporary shelter from the gale force conditions in the English Channel".
One yacht sank - the Sun Fast 3600 Vari - though its crew are said to be safe and well.
HM Coastguard said it was involved in multiple incidents, some involving injured crew.
Race director Steve Cole said: "The strong winds last night were forecast well in advance.
"The club would like to thank HM Coastguard and the RNLI for their assistance.
"It is thanks to their effort and skill that the incidents were dealt with professionally and those who required assistance were recovered safely.
"Now the front has passed the wind and sea state have dropped, and conditions are even set to be light over the next 24 hours."
Poole Lifeboat Station said it had attended yachts encountering problems on Saturday evening in "lively" conditions during "relentless heavy rain".
Volunteer helm Jonathan Clark said: "With the challenging conditions out their tonight, RNLI lifeboats from Yarmouth, Swanage and Weymouth are being kept very busy, helping to keep people safe and there are a lot of vessels in Poole tonight seeking safe haven."
The 600-mile challenge has been organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club since 1925.
Boats of all shapes, sizes and age take part in the historic race, which attracts both amateurs and professionals.
