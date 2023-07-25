M27 eastbound shut after crash between Eastleigh and Hedge End
- Published
A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays of up to 90 minutes on the M27 near Hedge End.
Hampshire Constabulary is warning commuters to avoid the area following an incident at about 07:10 BST.
Two lanes remain closed eastbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.
It is not currently known if anyone has been injured in the crash. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit is reportedly on the scene removing debris.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Hampshire County Council's traffic alert system ROMANSE warned commuters of delays from the junction 5 exit for A335 Stoneham Way past junction 2 for the A36 at Ower.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.