M27 eastbound shut after crash between Eastleigh and Hedge End

M27 junction 5Google
Commuters are being warned to avoid the M27 eastbound between junctions 5 and 7

A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays of up to 90 minutes on the M27 near Hedge End.

Hampshire Constabulary is warning commuters to avoid the area following an incident at about 07:10 BST.

Two lanes remain closed eastbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

It is not currently known if anyone has been injured in the crash. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit is reportedly on the scene removing debris.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Hampshire County Council's traffic alert system ROMANSE warned commuters of delays from the junction 5 exit for A335 Stoneham Way past junction 2 for the A36 at Ower.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.