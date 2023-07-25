Titchfield Haven nature reserve plans unviable, says council
Proposals for managing a nature reserve and its former visitors centre are set to be rejected.
Hampshire County Council (HCC) wants to sell off buildings at Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve, near Fareham.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) submitted plans to manage the reserve, while Titchfield Haven Community Hub (THCH) wanted to take over the now-closed visitors centre.
A council report said both proposals were not "viable or fully costed".
The council closed the centre in December as part of plans to "tackle a projected £1.8m funding gap".
Following a campaign, the centre's reception, café and shop, as well as Haven Cottage, an empty Grade II listed residential building, were all listed as an asset of community value, giving residents six months come up with a proposal.
THCH suggested using the buildings for community facilities alongside holiday accommodation.
Support letter 'ignored'
But a council report said: "The business plan relies on ambitious income targets to meet revenue costs with no guarantee of a contribution to the running of the National Nature Reserve."
Pamela Charlwood, chair of THCH, called for the council to enter into "constructive dialogue".
"We really believe there are ways of finding solutions which are good for HCC and equally good for all who love the Haven Centre," she said.
HIWWT had separately proposed a three-year partnership with the council to explore options for the ownership and future management of the 123-hectare reserve.
The council said the plan "does not provide any financial details", but added that the local authority should "develop a stronger working relationship" with the trust.
HIWWT chief executive Debbie Tann said its idea had "strong support" from the local community and environmental sector.
She said: "[It] would offer the best possible outcomes for nature and local communities as well as helping to combat wider environmental challenges like pollution in the Solent, while also adapting to climate change."
Leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward said a letter in support from himself and local MPs had been "ignored".
