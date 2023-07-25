Isle of Wight gets £2m to buy homes for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
Just over £2m has been set aside to buy homes for Ukrainian refugees on the Isle of Wight.
The cash comes from the Homes for Ukraine grant, part of the government's £150m fund to support people who fled to the UK from Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
The majority of refugees on the island are living with host families.
The Isle of Wight Council said the move would not impact its ability to support local families and the homeless.
The money would help reduce the risk of Ukrainians becoming homeless as they try to find alternative places to live, said the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
No homes have been bought yet but the £2.2m could be used to support nine of the Ukrainian families who settled on the island, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The latest government figures show that between the start of the invasion and 18 July this year, 255 Ukrainians have arrived on the Isle of Wight, sponsored by families to get visas.
According to the data, around 350 Ukrainians originally applied for visas, supported by island residents, but only 306 were issued and even fewer people arrived.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.