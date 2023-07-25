Stubbington murder arrest after woman attacked in cemetery
- Published
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a 71-year-old woman was fatally injured in a cemetery.
Officers were called to Crofton Cemetery, off Lychgate Green in Stubbington, Hampshire, shortly after 15:47 BST on Monday.
The woman was assaulted in the cemetery and was pronounced dead a short time later despite medical treatment at the scene, police said.
The 66-year-old suspect remains in custody.
