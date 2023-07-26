Isle of Wight teenager arrested on suspicion of terror offences
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by police investigating alleged terrorism offences.
The teenager, from the Isle of Wight, was detained earlier by officers working with Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).
He is suspected of offences including disseminating terrorist publications and collecting information likely to be useful in terrorist acts.
The boy remains in custody, police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.