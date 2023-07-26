Stubbington cemetery murder: Man charged over death
A man has been charged with murder after a 71-year-old woman was fatally injured in a cemetery.
Officers were called to Crofton Cemetery, off Lychgate Green in Stubbington, Hampshire, shortly after 15:47 BST on Monday.
Ann Blackwood, from Lee-On-The-Solent, was pronounced dead a short time later despite medical treatment at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Police charged Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent.
He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
