Ann Blackwood death: Tributes to woman who died in cemetery
A woman who died at a cemetery in Hampshire was a loving mother and friend, her family has said.
Ann Blackwood, 71, from Lee-on-the-Solent, was found fatally injured at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday.
Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent, has been charged with her murder.
In a tribute released by police, her family said they were devastated by her death.
The statement said: "Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.
"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music."
Officers were called to Crofton Cemetery, off Lychgate Green, shortly after 15:45 BST on Monday.
Ms Blackwood was pronounced dead a short time later despite medical treatment at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Mr Suter is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.
