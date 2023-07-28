New Forest families seek food larder help for school holidays
The school summer holidays have begun at a time of rising food costs - so, for some parents, it will be an expensive six weeks. During the holidays, many councils in England offer vouchers or cash payments for those most in need. But some parents are having to turn to food larders for extra help. These schemes provide donated food for residents in exchange for a small membership fee. The BBC visited one food larder in the New Forest in Hampshire to find out how people are coping.
'Massive pressure'
Mandy Holdaway, operations managers at food redistribution charity FareShare, said she was determined that people should not go hungry during the summer holidays.
She said: "It puts a massive pressure on families because the kids are there all day, probably eating them out of house and home.
"Bearing in mind we are rescuing food that would otherwise end up in landfill, they get a mixture of fresh, chilled and ambient store cupboard items.
"It's so beneficial to run through the holidays because it's when these families most need it."
'Helped dramatically'
Jessica has a teenage son and works three days a week as a cleaner.
She said she sometimes struggles with her monthly bills.
"This has helped dramatically because we get quite a few bits from a food larder and obviously with the holidays coming up it is difficult," she said.
"Especially with fruit and vegetables - everything is going up [in price] so it makes it so much easier, especially if you haven't got a lot of money for that week anyway."
'Literally desperate'
Jemma is one of the parents who has benefitted from affordable food schemes that in Hampshire and Dorset alone help 1,700 families a month.
She said: "It helps a lot because being part of a family, everything's just got on top of everyone.
"Coming here helps a lot. When you're literally desperate, it helps."
'Meals can be a struggle'
Donna said the the food larder scheme has arrived at a time when her family are struggling financially.
"We've got one income coming in and my husband doesn't earn a massive amount, so we don't qualify for benefits but we struggle paying bills.
"Because of that, this is brilliant.
"We've got my daughter home from university now so we've got an extra person in the household, so making meals stretch is going to be a struggle."
'Relief'
Retired nurse Yomi is another who has been supported by the scheme over the summer.
He said: "As a retired person with interest going up and then coping with the mortgage - [buying food] is another problem.
"So with with these [schemes] it is a massive relief."
Latest statistics show one in 20 adults reported running out of food and being unable to afford more as prices have soared.
Latest statistics show one in 20 adults reported running out of food and being unable to afford more as prices have soared.