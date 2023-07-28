Isle of Wight: Man jailed after women held hostage at Christmas
- Published
A man has been jailed for seven years after assaulting three women and holding them hostage on Christmas Day.
Michael Phillips, 40, forced his way to a property in Carisbrooke Road on the Isle of Wight on 25 December 2021.
Whilst drunk and on cocaine, Mr Phillips repeatedly kicked, headbutted and punched the women if they spoke.
Police were called to the Newport address around midnight on Boxing Day and were told his victims had been prevented from leaving for three hours.
In the property, Mr Phillips attacked a woman who was known to him, her mother and his partner, who was also there at the time.
One of the women was kicked so hard that when her head hit the wall it left a dent, Isle of Wight Crown Court heard.
Mr Phillips' partner managed to flee the address and go to a friend's house, where police were then called.
When officers arrived they found the property covered in blood.
DC Jodie Parsons, from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, called the crimes "horrific and degrading".
"What [the victims] experienced was awful, and I am so pleased that the man responsible has now been locked up to ensure the safety of these women and others," she added.
In May Phillips was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of making threats to kill and one count of criminal damage.
On Thursday he was sentenced to seven years in prison, with an extended license period of a year.
