Rare moth found in Isle of Wight sanctuary
A rare moth has been discovered on the Isle of Wight - an island believed to be the species' last remaining stronghold in the UK.
Two reddish buff moths were found by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (HIWWT) at a sanctuary site on the island.
Jamie Marsh, form the trust, said the find was "reassuring" after concerns the species had been lost.
The last time an adult moth was found was back in 2019, HIWWT said.
Reddish buff moths need a particular habitat in order to survive and flourish, according to conservationists.
Mr Marsh - who is the HIWWT's director of nature recovery - explained they are difficult moths to survey as they usually do not come to light traps and can easily hide away.
"We were getting nervous that the species had been lost so to find it this year, and have it verified by the UK's leading expert, is a big relief," he said.
He added that the Covid-19 pandemic "massively impacted" survey efforts in 2020 and 2021, when only one single larvae was found.
"So to discover that the reddish buff moth is still persisting is very exciting," he said.
