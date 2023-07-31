Hampshire: Plans for hundreds of homes unveiled

The development will include a variety of options from one to five-bedroom homes
By Toby Paine
Hundreds of new homes could be built at a Hampshire site.

Developer Dandara Southern Limited has submitted plans for 628 homes on land to the east of Purbrook, near Havant South Downs College.

A community centre, allotments, public open spaces and play areas are also included in the proposals which have been submitted to Havant Borough Council.

A public consultation is under way and will close on 1 November.

The Littlepark Roman Villa, classified as a scheduled ancient monument, is located in the north-eastern section of the site.

According to planning documents, the proposed development will have no direct impact on the heritage assets.

The new development would be on land near Havant South Downs College

