Southampton: Arrested man released after house fire
- Published
A man who was arrested following a house fire in Southampton will face no further police action.
Emergency services were called to a terraced house in Milton Road at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.
Residents were evacuated and a 31-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed he has since been released and the fire is no longer being treated as arson.
