Boy, 9, cycles 80 miles on Isle of Wight after gran's MND diagnosis
A nine-year-old boy has cycled around the Isle of Wight for charity after his great-grandmother was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
Riley Townsend, from Southampton, completed the 80-mile challenge with his dad, Sam, over four days.
Rita Elsy, 79, was recently diagnosed with MND which, within a few weeks, left her unable to speak.
Riley, who arrived home on Monday, said he wanted to help raise awareness of the disease.
He said the bike ride had been "stressful" but thinking about his "Nanny Reet" had helped him push through.
Riley and his father set off from home on Friday, camping overnight in Brockenhurst in the New Forest before taking the ferry to the island.
They endured heat and rain throughout the journey and overnight camping stops.
Riley said: "I don't mind cycling in the rain, it just gets really cold, but with camping it's hard because of our fires."
Mr Townsend said: "Every single time I slowed down he said 'we're doing it for Nanny Reet, we can't let her down.'
"Reet was very active, she did hiking, she did a bowls group, she has such a huge friends group. It's made her realise, no matter what's happened, the support and the army she has behind her is massive."
Their journey was not without its mishaps - Mr Townsend's chain snapped on the first day then, on day two, he fell into some brambles while being chased by a dog.
Other family members have also been fundraising and taking part in sponsored events. Their combined efforts have so far raised more than £9,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
