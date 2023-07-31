Portsmouth: Fourth murder arrest over teen stab death
A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed by a stranger in a city square.
The teenager died on the steps of Portsmouth's Guildhall shortly after 23:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
The victim was stabbed by another man he did not know, detectives added.
The latest suspect - a 23-year-old Portsmouth man - remains in custody. Previously three teenagers were released and face no further action.
Police said officers and paramedics treated the 18-year-old but he died a short time after being found.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses and mobile phone footage from Guildhall Square and Guildhall Walk at about 23:00.
