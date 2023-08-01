Parrots live life of luxury in Basingstoke after owner wins £2m
Two parrots are living a life of luxury after their owner won £2m.
Lesley Herbert, 44, moved to a new home in Basingstoke, Hampshire, after winning on a scratchcard and now the African greys, Alfie and Sonny, have their own specially-equipped room.
The room has specialist flooring, air conditioning and a television so the birds can watch their favourite shows.
Ms Herbert, who also has two dogs and four children, said she hoped to set up an animal shelter for abandoned pets.
She said: "People may think I'm crazy but my animals are very much part of the family so making sure they also benefited from the win is really important to me."
According to Ms Herbert, Alfie and Sonny "go wild" for their favourite TV show, Dog the Bounty Hunter.
As well as the television, the birds have lots of toys to keep them entertained along with plants and apparatus to help emulate their natural environment.
She said: "I know it's not the jungles of Africa but the parrots seem to be very happy in their room and the freedom they enjoy."
Ms Herbert bought the winning National Lottery scratchcard in 2021 when she was struggling to pay a vet bill for her first parrot, Bibi, which has since died.
