Hampshire: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

The incident involved a Suzuki motorbike and a Jaguar F-Pace and happened on the A339 near Alton

A man has died after his motorbike and a car crashed in Hampshire.

The incident - which involved a blue Suzuki motorbike and a black Jaguar F-Pace - happened on the A339, near Alton, at 13:50 BST on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man from Basingstoke died from his injuries and his family is being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force is asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call 101.

