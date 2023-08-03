Portsmouth stabbing: Teen was 'beautiful soul', family says
A young man who was fatally stabbed in Portsmouth was "a boy with dreams and determination", his foster family said.
Aimen Ahmed, 18, was stabbed by a stranger in Guildhall Square on Saturday and died on the steps of the Guildhall shortly after 23:00 BST.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and remains in custody.
Magistrates granted permission for him to be detained until shortly after 23:00 on Thursday.
Mr Ahmed, from Horndean, was treated by officers and paramedics but died a short time after being found.
In a statement his foster family said: "Aimen was such a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh.
"He was a boy with dreams and quiet determination, who worked hard at college and wanted to achieve something with his life.
"His tragic death is unjust and incomprehensible and he will be sadly missed by all those that were privileged to have been part of his short life."
