Basingstoke shooting: Two arrested over playing field attack
Two men have been arrested after a teenager was shot in the leg at a playing field earlier this year.
The 19-year-old man was shot three times in the attack off Tewkesbury Close, in Basingstoke, on 1 February.
Police said two men from Basingstoke, aged 32 and 30, have been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.
An 18-year-old man, also from Basingstoke, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released while inquiries continue.
Hampshire Constabulary said the victim has since been discharged from hospital.
