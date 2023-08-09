Hampshire family escapes 'Armageddon' Portugal wildfires
A Hampshire mother-of-three, who fled the wildfires in Portugal with her family, said it was like "Armageddon".
The bfire near Odemira began on Saturday before strong winds drove it into the Algarve.
Miranda Harvie-Watt and her family decided to evacuate when the fire drew dangerously close to their property in São Teotónio.
The 52-year-old described how they doused the building with water in an attempt to prevent it being engulfed.
More than 1,400 people were evacuated from the southern town of Odemira overnight on Monday, as firefighters battled the flames.
The family from Andover said they first noticed a plume of smoke rising above trees on their way home from the beach on Saturday but continued as normal after agreeing the fires seemed a safe distance away.
By Monday, the wind direction had changed and the wildfires drew dangerously close, forcing Mrs Harvie-Watt, her husband Mark, their daughter and two sons to evacuate.
The family moved to Zambujeira do Mar but within two hours, Mrs Harvie-Watt said smoke surrounded that town too.
The family travelled on to Vila Nova de Milfontes before moving to a hotel further north in Setúbal.
Mrs Harvie-Watt said: "It was like Armageddon, I've never seen anything like it."
The wildfire is estimated to have destroyed at least 6,700 hectares (16,600 acres) of land.
Around 800 personnel were tackling the fires on Monday and at least nine firefighters have been injured.
Mrs Harvie-Watt praised the emergency services and said the firefighters had been heroic in their attempts to control the blazes amid strong and unpredictable winds.
She said: "They have worked around the clock in extreme heat and thick smoke with little food and water, often on shifts exceeding 16 hours.
"Many of the firefighters are volunteers, who all donate their pay back into the departments as they are reliant on donations."
The family returned to the property on Tuesday to assess the damage.
"Our home is still standing which is incredible as the fires are all around us but so far so good," Mrs Harvie Watt said.
