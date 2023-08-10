Hampshire: Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

The police said the man's family had been informed and was being supported by specialist officers

A man has died after his motorbike and a car crashed in Hampshire.

The incident - which involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a lorry - happened at around 17:00 BST on Thursday on Thruxton Down Road, near Andover.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Andover, died at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage has been urged to contact the police.

