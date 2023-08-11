Fareham: Two arrests after unexplained death

GENERIC POLICE UNIFORM
Officers are calling for witnesses to contact the police

Two people have been arrested after the unexplained death of a man.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the Trinity Street junction area of West Street, in Fareham between 00:30 BST and 01:30 on Friday.

Hampshire Constabulary said Southampton General Hospital alerted officers at 06:07 BST that a 39-year-old from Fareham, was being treated for serious injuries.

The man later died in hospital and his family have been informed, police said.

A 45-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.

