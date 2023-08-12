Man dies in two-vehicle crash on the M27 in Hampshire
- Published
A man has died in a two-vehicle crash that shut part of the M27 for hours, causing major tailbacks.
A black BMW 330E collided with a white Ford Fiesta and the central reservation barrier between junctions two and three, near Romsey in Hampshire, at about 13:15 BST on Friday.
The BMW then left the road and collided with the nearside verge on the westbound carriageway, police said.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family of the man, who was from Bradford, have been informed.
Following the crash, the westbound carriageway was shut by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.
The force urged anyone with information about the collision or dashcam footage to come forward.
