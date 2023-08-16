Bordon: Two in hospital after bungalow roof fire
Two people have been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a bungalow.
Firefighters were sent to the home in Crabtree Gardens, Headley, Bordon after a fire started in the roof on Tuesday shortly before 16:45 BST.
Neighbours were urged to keep windows and doors closed through the evening due to the smoke.
Crews in six fire engines were sent to the blaze which took nearly four hours to put out and damp down.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said a third person, who was also in the bungalow at the time of the fire, was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.
