Charles Knight: Tribute to missing man found dead after two years
A family has paid tribute to a man whose body has been found two-and-a-half years after he went missing.
Charles Knight, who lived in Burghclere, Hampshire, was 30 years old when he disappeared in February 2021.
His body was found in remote woodland near his home on Wednesday 9 August and police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement, Mr Knight's family said he was "truly loved" and would be "deeply missed" by friends and family.
They added: "We as a family are totally heartbroken by what has happened, but we have each other for support and we'd really like to thank our friends and the community who rallied around us and provided their heartfelt support when Charlie went missing."
