Biker who died in Southampton crash 'lived life to the max'
The family of a 19-year-old who died after a motorbike crash said he "lived life to the max".
George Milton's bike collided with a number of parked vehicles on Portswood Road in Southampton on Monday.
Police were called to the scene at 04:49 BST and Mr Milton, from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
In a tribute, his family said the "caring and affectionate" teenager would be "forever young".
"After the devastating news that George sadly passed away, we are overwhelmed by all the tributes still coming in for our special boy.
"We will love you forever," they added.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are still investigating the incident and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to it.