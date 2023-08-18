Isle of Wight Pride returns after weather cancellation
A pride festival is set to take place, weeks after it was cancelled because of bad weather.
Isle of Wight Pride runs until Sunday, with celebrations including diverse performances and a parade through Ryde.
The event, celebrating the island's LGBT community, was initially due to take place on 13 July but was scrapped following a Met Office wind warning.
Organiser Simon Ledger said the three-day festival "gives people a chance to be themselves".
He said that despite the unexpected cancellation, organisers have held on to "95% of their acts".
Performances will include musical tribute acts of the likes of Dolly Parton, Kylie, and Elton John.
'Huge benefit'
Headline act Woody Cook, son of BBC 2 Radio presenter Zoe Ball and DJ Fatboy Slim, is due to play a set on Saturday.
The parade through Ryde will be led by human rights activist Peter Tatchell, who will give a speech at the festival.
The first Isle of Wight Pride took place in 2017, a year before the island hosted UK Pride for the first time after winning a competition to host the event.
Mr Leger said: "It's a huge benefit of the island because we have to promote equality and diversity to try and eliminate discrimination.
"We're trying to raise awareness about the issues and difficulties people have living the lives of LGBT people."