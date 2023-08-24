West Wellow village in Hampshire left without signal
- Published
Residents in a Hampshire village are having to drive outside the area to make calls after being left with no phone signal for more than a week.
West Wellow has been affected by work on a phone mast that is expected to continue until 15 September.
One village resident said local people were not contacted before the maintenance work started on 15 August.
Vodafone, the main provider in the area, and O2 have both apologised to affected customers.
Local resident Philippa Williams, who also organises the Romsey Food Fair, said for the past week she had been "driving out to another village to get signal".
"As I work from home, trying to organise the Romsey Food Fair in two weeks and its impossible to get hold of people," she said.
"[Vodafone] didn't contact us and its very frustrating."
Others have described the situation as "unacceptable", particularly for those without landlines.
A Vodafone spokesperson said the signal issues had been caused by National Grid carrying out maintenance work in the area.
"We're really sorry that work going on by the National Grid has meant our site has been turned off and this is affecting our customers," they said.
"We know it is inconvenient and frustrating.
"We only have permission to contact customers about outages if they register on the Network Status Checker with their location."
A spokesperson for the National Grid said it was "completing refurbishment work on the overhead electricity line in the West Wellow area".
They added: "This has been planned with the mobile phone service provider for months to ensure we can continue to deliver power reliably and safely to the local area and beyond.
"For safety reasons cellular equipment needs to be turned off by the provider while this work is carried out, and it is their responsibility to provide alternative coverage for their customers."
Some residents have also reported issues with accessing data.
An O2 spokesperson said: "We are carrying out upgrade works in the West Wellow area to improve our network for customers.
"While we deliver this work, some customers may experience intermittent issues with their calls, texts and data.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes, and we aim to complete our work shortly."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.