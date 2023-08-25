Portsmouth: Girl, 8, dies after fall from balcony
An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony.
Police were called at 18:50 BST to Wingfield Street in Portsmouth, Hampshire on Thursday.
The child was treated by ambulance paramedics but was later pronounced dead, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody. Police officers are on the scene conducting inquiries.
