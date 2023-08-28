Some Britannia cruise passengers to fly home after Mallorca storm crash
Some passengers on board a cruise ship that crashed in a storm in Mallorca have been told they have to fly home.
The P&O Cruises vessel Britannia broke free from moorings and collided with a freight vessel on Sunday.
Inspections revealed a lifeboat was damaged and could not be repaired onboard, the cruise company said.
P&O said maritime regulations meant the ship would have to return to Southampton with a reduced number of passengers.
A technical assessment was carried out on the cruise ship in Palma, where experts found "structural issues" to one of the lifeboats.
P&O said the decision to remove the passengers was down to "maritime regulation".
A spokesperson said: "We are so sorry but these extraordinary circumstances mean that the ship is required, by maritime regulation, to return to Southampton with a reduced number of people on board."
A "limited number" of passengers will be returned to Southampton, or their starting point, by flight and transfer.
A small number of people were also being cared for onboard after sustaining minor injuries, P&O previously said.
The captain earlier told passengers there was "no structural compromise".
