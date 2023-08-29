East Cowes: Boy,16, arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a stand-off involving armed police.
Dozens of police, fire and ambulance crews were called to York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight on Monday shortly before 18:00 BST.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said weapons, including a knife and an air gun, were seen.
The boy from the town has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. He remains in police custody.
Roads in the surrounding area were closed and people urged to avoid the area as armed police dealt with the incident.
Councillor Karl Love witnessed events unfold, centred on a flat above a shop, he said: "It effectively shut down the town for several hours".
Ferry traffic heading for the Red Funnel vehicle ferry and chain ferry was diverted.
Mr Love said the mayor opened the town hall for residents who had been displaced due to the police cordon.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident ended at about 23:00.
