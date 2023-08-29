Couple on crashed Britannia cruise describe 'hell-hole' replacement hotel
- Published
A couple who had to leave a cruise ship that crashed during storms off the Spanish coast have described the hotel they were moved to as a "hell-hole".
Alan and Rosemary Biddulph were on the Britannia, owned by Southampton-based P&O Cruises, when it broke free from moorings and collided with a freight ship during bad weather on Sunday.
The pair were put up at a nearby resort but have complained of poor quality food and black mould on the walls.
P&O has been contacted for comment.
The company previously said the 321 passengers onboard would be returned to Southampton, or their starting point, by flight and transfer.
But flight disruption meant Mr and Mrs Biddulph, from Hamble and who were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary when the cruise ship crashed, were sent to a hotel about 20 minutes away.
Mr Biddulph, 66, told the BBC the accommodation was a "hell-hole" and that they had asked to moved rooms twice.
"There was black, smelly mould behind the bed, there were loose floorboards, the rooms hadn't been cleaned, the doors were hanging off the walls and it was like a prison block," he said.
He said the food offered in the hotel was "not up to cruise standard". He also claimed to have spotted dirty underwear outside their room.
On Monday evening, the pair discovered they had been booked into the hotel for a second night.
Mr Biddulph said: "We feel totally misled by P&O. They haven't been honest with us at all.
"I think if people had been told they were going to a hotel like this and not flying home, they would have refused to leave the ship."
Mr and Mrs Biddulph said P&O had offered them refunds for the remaining nights of the holiday and 20% off another cruise if booked before 30 December.
But despite being customers for more than 20 years, the pair said they would "never travel with P&O again".
The couple are still waiting for a confirmed flight back home.
Britannia departed Palma de Mallorca on Monday evening with the remaining passengers, missing the final port of Gibraltar, and was expected to reach Southampton on 1 September.
P&O said Britannia's next cruise would go ahead as planned.