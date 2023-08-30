Isle of Wight prepares to take back children's services
- Published
A council has taken a step towards resuming control of its children's services, which have been run by a neighbouring authority for 10 years.
Isle of Wight children's services have been led by Hampshire since 2013, when the island's primary schools had the worst performance figures in England.
Hampshire County Council said in July it wanted to end the partnership.
An Isle of Wight committee voted to recruit a new children's services director, if senior councillors agree.
The partnership began following a damning Ofsted inspection in 2013.
Inspectors said pupils' progress in Isle of Wight primary schools was the "lowest in the country", while four out of six secondary schools were inadequate.
Hampshire County Council said it wanted to end the partnership because of improving school standards and financial pressures.
Isle of Wight's appointments and employment committee was told the arrangement could end on 31 January 2024.
Council leader Lora Peacey-Wilcox, who is also in charge of education, said the "clock is ticking" to find a solution.
The committee voted to recruit a new director of children's services, if the council's cabinet agrees in September.
However, the authority is considering other leadership options including a new partnership, chief executive Wendy Perera said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.