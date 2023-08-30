Yachts gather in Southampton for round-the-world race
- Published
A fleet of 14 yachts and 200 sailors have arrived in Southampton ahead of an eight-month race around the world.
The Ocean Globe Race is being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread round-the-world race in 1973.
Described as a retro race, the yachts taking part have no modern technology onboard with crews using sextants to navigate the 27,000 miles.
The race sets off from Ocean Village Marina on 10 September and is due to return in April 2024.
Ocean Globe Race founder and race director Don McIntyre said: "It is an epic challenge.
"It's the first time in about 30 years that ordinary club sailors can grab a boat, form a team and sign up to sail around the three great capes and really face the elements."
The boats taking part have to be designed before 1988 and either be former Whitbread entrants, from one of the previous races, or ocean cruising boats.
The number of sails is restricted, they are not allowed computers, satellites, GPS, or any high-tech materials - even music onboard has to come from cassette tape players.
Mr McIntyre said: "It's a unique human adventure it's going to be great to follow what happens over the eight months.
"The boats are racing under a handicap system which means the smallest boat could win."
The British entry is Maiden. The yacht made history in 1990 when its female crew, led by Tracy Edwards, became the first to sail the Whitbread Race.
They won two legs of the race and crossed the finish line second overall in their class.
The restored 58ft yacht has an all-female crew once again for the Ocean Globe Race.
Skipper Heather Thomas said: "In 1989 Tracy and the crew of Maiden proved to the world that it could be done, now I want to show young women around the world what they themselves are capable of with hard work and determination."
The race will start from the Royal Yacht Squadron start line in Cowes on Sunday 10 September at 13:00 BST.
Viewpoints to see the start include the beaches in Gurnard, Isle of Wight, or Lepe Beach in the New Forest.
The race village at Ocean Village Marina is open for visitors to look around the competing boats until Saturday. It is free but tickets need to be booked.
