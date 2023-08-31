In pictures: Super blue Moon lights up skies in the south

Blue super Moon, PortsmouthAli Tre
The blue super Moon rising over Portsmouth Harbour and aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales

A spectacular blue super Moon has been lighting up skies across the south.

Unlike the name suggests - it's nothing to do with the Moon's colour - but the rarity of a second full moon in one calendar month.

It's also a super moon, which happens when the Moon is not only full but is also at its closest to Earth, making it look much larger and brighter in the sky.

The moon, the biggest and brightest of this year, will also be visible on Thursday. It is expected to rise above the horizon shortly after sunset at around 20:00 BST and then set at around 06:00.

The next time the combination of a blue Moon and super Moon will happen is 2037.

BBC Weather Watchers captured the event in the skies above the region.

Chris Cowell
This beautiful view of the moon was snapped from Stanpit Marsh, Christchurch
Gazzer
Here's another view from Cowley, Oxfordshire
Markster
Here you can see it rising over The Needles taken from Southbourne, Bournemouth
Ali Tre
This atmospheric photo was taken in Portsmouth

