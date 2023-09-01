East Cowes man arrested over year-long arson spree
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a dozen arson attacks over the course of a year on the Isle of Wight.
The most recent fire involved a house in Princess Close, East Cowes, on 16 June.
Previously 11 vehicles were allegedly set alight in the York Avenue, Mayfield Road, Victoria Grove and Kent Avenue areas, police said.
A 56-year-old man from the town remains in custody.
Police said the fires caused damage valued at up to £400,000.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.