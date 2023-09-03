Hook: Girl, 4, in serious condition after being hit by van
A four-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van.
Police said she was struck on the A30 in Hook, Hampshire, close to St John's church, at about 11:45 BST on Sunday.
The girl's family is aware and is with her family in hospital, added Hampshire Constabulary, which has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The A30 was shut in both directions while emergency services attended, but the road has now fully reopened.
