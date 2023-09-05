Fareham: Plan to house electric fleet at bus depot proposed
Plans to update a depot to house and charge 62 new electric buses have been submitted to a local council.
FirstBus have made the proposal, which will provide a base for its new electric fleet, to Fareham Borough Council.
It includes the demolition of two buildings at the current Hoeford bus depot on Gosport Road.
The plans are part of the bus company's attempts to making its fleet zero-emission by 2035.
FirstBus has also proposed the installation of a ring main unit, substations, transformers and a variety of chargers at the new depot.
The demolitions included in the plan will provide more room to allow drive-in, drive-out parking - reducing the need for reversing, which the planning documents warn can be "dangerous".
The 62 new electric buses are expected to launch in April 2024, if planning permission is granted by the council.
Along with the Fareham proposal, the company is also considering constructing a "super depot" at the former News Centre site in Hilsea, Portsmouth.
This new facility could house around 90 electric buses - on top of the 62 at the Fareham site.
