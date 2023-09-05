RAAC concrete found at Isle of Wight leisure centre
A leisure centre is still open despite the presence of concrete which has been the cause of school closures across England.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in a small area of the roof at The Heights, Sandown.
An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said the situation was being appropriately monitored and managed.
A further report is being prepared but they said there is "no indication" the facility will have to close.
RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete and was used in the construction of schools, colleges and other buildings between 1950s until the mid-1990s.
Paired with poor maintenance and old age, RAAC has led to concerns, prompting a warning from the Department for Education for schools to stop using buildings unless there are measures in place to make them safe.
The council has since asked for a further report about the affected area so it has the most up-to-date information on the structure's condition.
A spokesperson said the authority's priority must be for the safety of residents and it would not hesitate to close facilities should it have any concerns.
The council has been asked when it was first known RAAC was present in the roof but no answer has been received yet, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
