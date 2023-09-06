Isle of Wight solar farm and energy hub set to power 14,000 homes
- Published
Plans for a solar farm and a renewable energy park on the Isle of Wight have been given the go-ahead.
The solar farm planned for land near Yarmouth and Shalfleet will be able to power 9,300 homes per year.
A renewable energy park on the outskirts of Wootton will instead power up to 5,100 homes.
Both proposals sparked dozens of objections but were backed by planning officers and approved by the Isle of Wight Council.
Officers said the solar farm, which was proposed by Low Carbon Solar Park 17 Limited, would result in "significant positive, economic, social and environmental benefits".
However, 118 residents had objected to the scheme, raising concerns over noise, air pollution and access to the site.
Bob Seely MP also opposed, saying the scale and industrial character were incompatible with the rural setting.
But the The National Trust and 40 residents backed the scheme, saying it would produce "clean and green electricity".
Planning officers concluded the benefits would outweigh "the minimal to moderate negative economic and environmental impacts".
Residents had also objected to the renewable energy park proposed by Sunny Oak Renewable Energy Park Ltd.
Objections included the impact on landscape, heritage and biodiversity as well as increased noise and loss of agricultural land.
However, the National Farmers Union said it supported the plans as part of the net zero ambition for the agricultural sector.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.