Southampton: Man seriously injured in suspected stabbing

Police outside shops at Blechynden Terrace, Southampton
A man was found a wound to his neck near shops opposite Southampton Central railway station

Police have cordoned off an area near shops and offices opposite a train station after a man suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing.

Police said a man was found with a wound to his neck in Wyndham Place, opposite Southampton Central Station, shortly after 08:30 BST.

The force said the 34-year-old was in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Cordons are in place along a stretch of Blechynden Terrace and Wyndham Place.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

A police cordon has been placed along a stretch of Blechynden Terrace and Wyndham Place

