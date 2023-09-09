Motorists suffer hot weather misery after A31 crash
Motorists have endured a day of misery following a collision on a main road through the New Forest in Hampshire.
Hampshire Constabulary said three cars collided on the eastbound A31 between Burley and Stoney Cross earlier.
Drivers reported delays of up to three hours as temperatures topped 30C. There were resulting delays on side roads in the New Forest and on the M27 motorway.
Police said those involved in the collision suffered minor injuries with one person taken to hospital.
People heading for tourist attractions, sports fixtures and major events such as the Romsey Show were among those caught in tailbacks of up to six miles (10km).
BBC reporter Briony Leyland, who was stuck in the gridlock near Picket Post on the A31, said: "There were families with young children, people with dogs, all anxious to know how the situation may develop in these sweltering temperatures."
Among those who left their cars as traffic ground to a standstill was Oliver Bown from Yeovil, who said: "We're heading to Peppa Pig World [near Southampton] with my four-year-old daughter.
"It's not looking good but we're still going to go. It's very hot, about 30 degrees, [but] the car is saying a lot more."
Delays of up to 30 minutes on the A31 were still being reported by late afternoon.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened shortly before 10:00 BST and involved a black Mini Cooper, silver Vauxhall Corsa and grey Renault Scenic.
