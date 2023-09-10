Police investigation after man dies in Poole flat fire
A man has died in a fire that broke out at a flat in the early hours.
Firefighters were called to the first-floor property on Thorncombe Close in the Canford Heath area of Poole shortly after 01:00 BST.
Dorset Police said the man, in his 40s, was recovered by firefighters but despite the efforts of emergency crews was pronounced dead at the scene.
A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the blaze was said to be under way.
The man's family has been informed and the coroner notified, police said.
The occupant of a neighbouring flat was taken to hospital by a relative. His condition is not believed to be serious.
